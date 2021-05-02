Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Position Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $49.92 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

