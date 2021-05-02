Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 688,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after buying an additional 122,461 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,070,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,786,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

