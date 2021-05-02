Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

