Basf (ETR:BAS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.44. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.