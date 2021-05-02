Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

