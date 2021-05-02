Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

