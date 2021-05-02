Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.