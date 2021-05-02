Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 2,805,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

