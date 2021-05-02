Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 2,805,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

