BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

