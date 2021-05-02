BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after buying an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

