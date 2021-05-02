BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALLETE by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALLETE by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,869 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

