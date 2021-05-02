BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

