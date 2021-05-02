BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $332,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,186,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

