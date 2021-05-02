BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

