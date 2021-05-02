BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 420,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

