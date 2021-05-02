BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in BCE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

