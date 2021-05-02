BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in BCE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
