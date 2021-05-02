Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $281.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $248.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

