Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

FNDE opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

