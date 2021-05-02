Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

