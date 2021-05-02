Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,328,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIH opened at $10.94 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

