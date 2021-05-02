Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 45,772 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

