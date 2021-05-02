Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 242,010 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. Churchill Capital Corp IV makes up approximately 0.5% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCIV opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

