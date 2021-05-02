Belvedere Trading LLC Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

FXI stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

