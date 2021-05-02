Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $93.45.

