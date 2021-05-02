Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

