Benchmark Protocol Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $42.11 million and $1.45 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 83,280,132 coins and its circulating supply is 25,710,249 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

