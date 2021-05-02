Benin Management CORP Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

