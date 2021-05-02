Benin Management CORP Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $182.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $230.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14.

