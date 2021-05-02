Benin Management CORP Sells 1,300 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $364,807 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.