Benin Management CORP Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

