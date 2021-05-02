Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.23%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.