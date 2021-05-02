Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. UBS Group has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

