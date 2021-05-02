Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

