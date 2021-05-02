Berenberg Bank Upgrades Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) to “Buy”

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIXXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

AIXXF opened at $21.39 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

