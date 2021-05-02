Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 928,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,182. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

