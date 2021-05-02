BetterBetting Tops 24 Hour Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

