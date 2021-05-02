B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

