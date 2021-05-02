BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 38.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

