BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. BGSF posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.