BIKI (BIKI) Price Hits $0.0623

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. BIKI has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.