BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.41.

BMRN opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

