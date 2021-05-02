Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

