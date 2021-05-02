BitcoinZ Trading Up 226.9% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 226.9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $24.17 million and $72,014.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00434163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00165885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00212943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,304,309,358 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

