BITTUP Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $634,087.83 and approximately $174.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITTUP has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00853423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.58 or 0.08590264 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

