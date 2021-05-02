BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after buying an additional 1,030,967 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,246,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 618,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 481,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 66,868 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

