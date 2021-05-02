BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 73137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

