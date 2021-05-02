Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00280485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.22 or 0.01135539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.03 or 0.00737456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,721.08 or 0.99824767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.