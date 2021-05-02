Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.86 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.600- EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

