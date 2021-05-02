Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Blue Bird worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $3,791,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLBD stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

